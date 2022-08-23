78.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Beautiful Morning In The Villages

By Staff Report

You’ll never be disappointed getting up early in The Villages, especially when you wake up to a beautiful sunrise like this one. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

