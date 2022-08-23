92.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Churches in The Villages not so welcoming

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have tried two churches in The Villages. Both times I put my husband and my name in to volunteer. The first church, no response after five times.
Decide on a second church and the same thing. Three weeks straight including Wednesday night service, not a word from anyone. Finally, on the card to volunteer I write. “I keep reaching out to volunteer and hear nothing back.” I put my email on the card. Pastor replies, so I know he got other cards as well. This is what he said, “We usually get to know a person and prefer they take our class before volunteering.” You know what was the last service I attended sermon was about? How in the future the church will fail because people no longer come in to worship God. I believe in my heart God didn’t set up a class system for people to serve him. I hope many pastors and priests read this note and realize if you want us to come you should be open and willingly accept that maybe God sent us there to remind you to serve him through us and we serve Him through you.

Yvonne Smith
Village of Belle Aire

 

