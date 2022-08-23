Construction to begin soon on large rental project on County Road 462

Construction could begin as early as next month on a large rental project along County Road 462 south of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Wildwood commissioners Monday night endorsed a project site plan and a planned development amendment for Villas at Wildwood that boosts the number of units by 10.

The development was among four projects along Powell Road and CR 462 acted upon by commissioners.

When completed, Villas will have 192 leased units on 18.7 acres. The construction schedule is from September through May.

The one-story and two-story units will be located around a storm water retention pond and amenities include a pool, clubhouse and dog park, according to the site plan.

The project will include 16 one-bedroom units, 108 two-bedroom units and 68 three-bedroom units in 96 buildings. Units will range in size from 696 to 1,445 square feet.

A maintenance building and trash compactor are planned for the site along with a five-car and an eight-car garage.

Commissioners also approved rezoning to Central Mixed Use and a comprehensive plan amendment for Turkey Run near the northwest corner of county roads 462 and 466A, where 314 units of multi-family housing are planned as part of a 51-acre mixed-use development. The amendment affected six acres of the project.

A comprehensive plan amendment and Central Mixed Use zoning were granted for the Townhomes at Powell project on Powell Road south of the Sumter County service center where 128 townhouses on about 13 acres are planned. The owner is Wildwood United Methodist Church.

Commissioners also endorsed rezoning to R-3 and a comprehensive plan amendment for Wildwood Landing Phase 2 on the east side of CR 462 north of the Beaumont development at CR 466A. Owner Marilyn Brown Escue wants to build 28 single-family homes on 7.35 acres.