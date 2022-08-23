DUI suspect in vehicle with N.J. plates tells deputy someone shot at her

A drunk driving suspect in a vehicle with New Jersey license plates told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that someone shot at her.

Debra Lee Collins, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a white Nissan Armada on Monday afternoon in the area of SE 92nd Loop in Belleview when she claimed she had been shot at, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly determined there had been no shooting.

It appeared that Collins, who spoke alternately in English and in German, had been drinking. She was extremely unsteady on her feet and her breath smelled of alcohol.

Collins refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and she refused to provide a breath sample. A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2007 in Volusia County.

She was arrested on a charge of DUI and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $3,000.