Frances Kay Dover

Kay (Frances) Dover, 73, The Villages, Florida lost her battle with pneumonia on Aug 10, 2022. Her family and friends will miss the ever-welcoming Kay that brought smiles and laughter to all.

Kay was born Frances Kay Alsup November 3, 1948, in Birmingham, Alabama to Albert Alsup and Frances Alsup (Summers). Her career was Interior Design, Color Consultation, and owner of a Benjamin Moore Paint store until retirement to The Villages. A fantastic mother who enjoyed people from all walks in life, managing to produce smiles, laughter, and lasting goodwill. She cherished time with her sons, grandsons, and adventures with John.

Kay is survived by her husband John, her sons Brant and Bryan Wensloff and Grandsons Kyle and Gabriel, former spouse Jerry Wensloff, and Johns family Jennifer and Kevin Bishop and Grandsons Deagan and Vaughn.

There will be a “Celebration of Kay’s Life” on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2:00PM at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Service Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. A donation to a charity of your choice in remembrance of Kay is welcome.