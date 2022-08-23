Habitual offender arrested when caught back behind wheel

A habitual traffic offender was arrested when she was caught back behind the wheel in Lady Lake.

Tammy Lee Martinello, 29, of Fruitland Park, was driving a gold Chevrolet Silverado at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Griffin View Drive near Winners Circle when an officer noticed the vehicle did not have an operable license plate light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. In addition, the officer found the vehicle’s license plate was expired.

Martinello presented the officer with a Florida identification card and admitted her license has been suspended for five years due to “financial obligations.” She also has had convictions for multiple arrests for driving while license suspended, leading her to being classified as a habitual offender.

She was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. Martinello ws issued written warnings for the inoperable tag light and the expired license plate. She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.