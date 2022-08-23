James F. Walsh, 82, of Summerfield, FL, died August 18 at his residence. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Verlyn Askew Walsh.

Born June 23, 1940, in Scranton, PA, son of the late Joseph A. and Frances L. Walsh, he attended St. Paul’s school for 9 years until the family moved to Clarks Green, PA. He graduated from Clarks-Summit Abington High School in 1958 where he played football, basketball, and baseball, and was elected into the National Athletic Scholarship Society.

In 1962 he earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Scranton. At graduation,

he was commissioned as a 2nd LT in the US Army and was also selected for Who’s Who among Students In American Universities and Colleges. He served 2 years active duty in the Second Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas, and is a graduate of the US Army Artillery and Missile school at Fort Sill, OK and the US Army Intelligence school, then at Fort Holabird, Md.

In 1965 he joined the GAO in Washington DC and worked his way up to Assistant Director in 1976. GAO does investigation and evaluation work for the US Congress. His work is given credit for major improvements in government operations and substantial savings to the taxpayers. He received GAO’s highest award – the Comptroller General’s Award – in 1973. Upon retirement he and Verlyn moved to Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia where they built their dream retirement home which they enjoyed for 10 years until moving to Florida.

He was very active in sports for years. He coached youth football, basketball, and baseball in Springfield, VA and also was a founding member of the Springfield Council 6153, Knights of Columbus, and was a member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. At Smith Mountain Lake, he was a member of organizations dealing with square dancing, wine tasting, stripper fishing, and the Moose Lodge. In Florida, he was a member of the American Legion, the Veterans Association at Del Webb Spruce Creek, and had become an avid bowler.

Also surviving are two sons, James Jr., Manassas, VA and Timothy, Hoboken, NJ. Also three Stepchildren, Jere Williamson and husband Randy, Pal Myra, PA, Russell Brown and wife Karen, Griffin, GA and Lisa Miller and husband Shawn, Soddy Daisy, TN. Also, surviving are his granddaughter, Mackenzie Kantwill and her husband Conor, Cle Elum, WA and grandson Kyle Walsh and his fiancé, Amy Salame, Chantilly, VA, two brothers, Edward and his wife Patricia, Summerfield FL, and Joseph and his wife, Kathleen, Clarks Summit, PA, various nieces and nephews, and six step-grandchildren and their spouses.

He was preceded in death by one son, Patrick P. Walsh, who died in October 2006.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Belleview, FL. Friends may call at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, Fl 34420.