Kenneth R. Myers, a beloved husband, loving father, proud “Pop-Pop” and reliable friend died on Thursday, August 18 in TVRH from an extremely aggressive cancer. He was 77.

Ken is survived by his wife of 55 years Nancy Stahl Myers, daughters Carrie von der Sitt (Rob) of Chicago, Susanne Beaumont (Andrew) of Memphis, and four adoring grandchildren Nate, Jane and Audrey von der Sitt, and Isaac Beaumont. He is also survived by his brother Don Myers (Susan Wilson) from near Ashville, North Carolina.

Ken was born on April 24, 1945 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. After graduating from New Brighton High School in 1963, Ken attended Grove City College where he majored in Chemical Engineering. More important, it was here that Ken spotted Nancy at a college basketball game and called her for a blind date. They were married soon after graduation on July 29, 1967.

Ken spent his entire professional career with PPG, where he worked for 34 years, mainly in Management Information Systems. Ken and Nancy moved from Allison Park, Pennsylvania to The Villages in 2009.

A life-long athlete, Ken enjoyed sports of all kinds. He played Division II softball during his 13 years in The Villages, amassing 932 career hits, just shy of Hall of Fame induction. He was an avid golfer his whole life, with a 12.7 handicap at the time of his passing. And he loved to fish since he was a boy, whether participating in bass competitions in Pennsylvania, on his boat off the Gulf Coast or at his favorite fishing holes in the Florida Keys, which he visited at least once a year.

When he wasn’t playing sports, he enjoyed watching them, particularly his favorite Pittsburgh teams—the Pirates and Steelers. He was a voracious reader, loved playing cards and gardening, and could pretty much fix anything. Ken shared his beautiful bass singing voice with church choirs throughout his life, most recently as a member at The First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood. All who knew Ken will greatly miss his quick wit, warm smile, and gentle nature.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to The First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood, a local food pantry or a charity of your choice.