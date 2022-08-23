86.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
By Staff Report
Marietta Grachek Reiter, 99, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in The Villages, FL. She was born October 2, 1922, in Toledo to Anthony and Clara (Zarecki) Kozak.

Marietta worked for Page Dairy Co. for 25 years and Vroman Foods for 9 years. She retired in 1984. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and polka dancing. She was a member of I.M.A and T.A.P.S.

She is survived by her daughter, Antoinette Strance; step-daughter, Jane (Dan) Haley; step-son, Paul (Jean) Reiter; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Diana) Strance and Clare (Sean) Young; five step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Brady and Alex Young and Jon and Skyler Glodon; several step great-grandchildren; niece, Carmelita Kozak and nephew, Michael Kozak. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Elias (Elvina) Kozak; husbands, Donald Grachek and Joseph N. Reiter; son, Gregory Grachek; and step-son, Norman Reiter.

Services for Marietta will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Christ the King Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo, OH 43623.

