Maureen Bossone

It is with great regret the family of Maureen (Rene) Bossone announces her passing on August 12, 2022 from pancreatic cancer in The Villages, Fla.

Rene was born on September 2, 1949 living most of her life, working and raising her children in and around Norwalk CT. She retired from 32 years at General Electric in 2011. At that time, she relocated to The Villages Florida where she thrived in her retirement playing golf, Bunco, Bingo and meeting new friends. She enjoyed traveling around the state looking for new places to visit and hang out. While also keeping in contact with her family and friends back in CT who meant the world to her.

Mo B, as her work people call her, went back to work for a friend, at JP Tours Co and ran the business like it was her own. She enjoyed traveling around the state looking for new places to take the local Villagers on day trips. She was good at what she did, whether professional or personal, she put her all into whatever she worked on.

Rene was a fun loving, outgoing person who never met a stranger. People gravitated toward her because she was genuine. She was kind and caring and let you know what she though whether good or bad. People respected her for her work ethic and grand heartfelt gestures. Maureen was a person you wanted on our side when things were tough

She loved to play games of chance, always hoping to beat the odds. Whether Bingo, Bunco, the Lottery… oh the numbers played in the Lottery… the stories to be told.

Rene is survived by her daughter, Barbara Williams-Arias of The Villages, FL, her son Michael Williams of Hamburg, NY, and a granddaughter, Jessica Williams of Saltillo MS, a brother, Tony Bossone in Spring Hill FL and a brother, John (Virginia) Bossone in Norwalk, CT along with extended family and friends in the Connecticut and Florida areas. Maureen was predeceased by her parents, Maurice (Mac) and Mildred (Hope) Bossone.

Those who knew Maureen, “Mo”, Rene”, “Mo B” knew she was always there for them through good or bad, she never waivered in her love for her family and friends.

Maureen, Mo, Rene, Mo B will be truly missed.

The children would like to announce they will be hosting a Celebration of Life for Maureen some time in the Spring of 2023 and would like any and all to attend to share your stories of Maureen and celebrate her life.

Maureen was cremated and private interment will follow in the Spring of 2023.