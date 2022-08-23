Petrina charms library lecture room with her percolating personality

Petrina has performed in clubs, rec centers and stages throughout The Villages, but Tuesday found another setting for her songs —The Belvedere Public Library.

Who needs to read Shakespeare or Mark Twain when you can watch and hear music by Elvis and the Beatles?

Petrina charmed a library lecture room with her percolating personality and masterly vocal style. Her “Multi-Media Music Show” setlist covered everyone from Al Jolson to ABBA, including a raucous version of “Doo-Wah-Diddy Diddy,” by Manfred Mann.

Now you may think that “Doo-Wah Diddy Diddy,” doesn’t belong in a library but it was a big part of Petrina’s classy music education.

“I call it edu-tainment,” Petrina said of the fast-paced, entertaining show, which lasts about 90 minutes. It covers the music from movies and videos for the past century. She hopes to bring the show to a larger stage this fall.

The program breaks down the music by decades and it goes from the 1920s up to the ‘80s and beyond. It covers all styles, including pop, rock, Broadway, movies and country.

Petrina, who has long worked on video editing, spent months creating movie and video music clips.

She displays them on a movie screen, with special lighting and sound. The fascinating part is that Petrina’s voice is synced to the vocals by the artist.

So, when she sings “You Made Me Love You,” by Judy Garland, it almost seems like her voice is coming out of Garland’s mouth. Petrina stands –and sometimes dances – in front of the screen. She also engages the audience to join in the fun and music.

“I can’t tell you how hard it was to put all this together and edit it in a way that works,” Petrina said.

Each decade brings back memories, even for the singer.

“I grew up with the music of the ‘80s, so that’s my favorite,” Petrina said. That decade features her singing Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses and Bryan Adams.

Another Petrina personal favorite is the singer Peggy Lee. Petrina immersed herself in a sultry version of “He’s A Tramp,” a song Lee performed in the 1950s’ Disney animated movie, “Lady and the Tramp.”

“But I also love the rock and roll from the ‘50s,” Petrina added. That music seemed to boost the spirits of the audience. They clapped and sang along to many of the songs. They watched the screen as rockers such as Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly came on to team with Petrina.

“Now, you’re going to have to get loud on this one,” Petrina said before ripping into Little Richard’s “Good Golly Miss Molly.”

She was equally effervescent on Bill Haley’s “Rock Around the Clock,” and she tossed in a couple of hip-shakes on Elvis Presley’s “All Shook Up.”

Next up was the 1960s, and Petrina covered it from Motown to Woodstock. She showed a Beatles singing “All My Loving” from their famed 1964 “Ed Sullivan Show” appearance. Later, Petrina brought back to life such female singers as Dusty Springfield and the Supremes. She offered a hard-rocking version of “Somebody to Love,” featuring Grace Slick and Jefferson Airplane.

Petrina hit a 1970s’ groove with Lisa Minnelli’s “Cabaret,” and then turned up the light on her miniature disco ball.

The disco soundtrack featured ABBA’s “Mamma Mia,” Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration,” and a downright funky version of Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff.” Later came country music, featuring Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” and John Denver’s “Country Roads.”

“I have a hard time with country music,” said Petrina, who comes from England. “I can’t get the twang right. I’m just not twangy.”

Near the end, Petrina found room for the sing-a-long standard — Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” Everyone joined in and waved their hands.

“Putting this together was a lot of work,” Petrina said. “But it was worth it.”

Tony Violanti covers arts and music for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into the Buffalo NY Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.