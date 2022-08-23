78.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Restaurant operator David Suleiman purchases Angler’s Club at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report

Restaurant operator David Suleiman has purchased the Angler’s Club at Lake Sumter Landing.

The Angler’s Club, nestled atop Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing, was a favorite place for Gary Morse to dine with other top Villages executives. It remains a members-only restaurant, although the Morses reportedly stopped going there when their executive offices were moved several years ago to Brownwood.

The Angler’s Club is located atop Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing.

Suleiman owns Red Sauce along with Prima Italian Steakhouse at Brownwood Paddock Square. He also operates the Nancy Lopez Legacy and Havana country club restaurants.

