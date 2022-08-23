Steven William Morgan, 81, of The Villages Florida was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on August 19, 2022. Steve was born in Baltimore City, Maryland on June 1, 1941 and raised in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio where he attended Archbishop Hoban High School. He graduated from the third ever graduating class in 1959. Steve attended college at both Kent State University and Akron University and served in the United States Army and National Guard for 8 years. During this time, he met and married his wife Burdeen of 59 years on June 15, 1963.

Steve entered the working world as a copy machine salesman, learned the trade well and opened his first company (ABM-American Business Machines) in 1972. He sold his company and ventured into the franchise of the One Hour photo chains with partnering in 6 total franchises in Georgia and Ohio.

In his leisure, Steve enjoyed the game of golf alongside his wife and many friends at Prestwick Country Club where he scored his first hole in one. Steve retired in 1991, he and Burdeen moved to a beautiful golf community in Naples, Florida where he enjoyed his second hole in one! Thirteen years later Steve decided he needed more variety in golf courses and they moved to the ever-growing golf community of The Villages Florida where he continued to play and organize a weekly golf game for a motley crew of his and Burdeen’s closest friends. Steve was affectionately known as “The Captain” to this crew.

When Steve wasn’t playing golf, he enjoyed (or tried to enjoy) cheering on his beloved Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Football teams. He also enjoyed standing on the sidelines coaching little league football and baseball for his sons.

Steve was preceded in death by his father George, mother Dorothy, and sister Joan (Lee Cirillo). He is survived by his wife Burdeen; their three children – Brian, Lori (Barry Fitts), and Scott; his grandchildren – Steve Aquilo, Sophia/Josie/Nick/and Eva Morgan, Jordan/Shelby/ and Hayden Fitts; and two great grandchildren – Silas and Isaiah Aquilo.

The family requests instead of flowers, please make a donation to the following link:

https://donate3.cancer.org/?campaign=honormemorialbutton&giftType=hon&_ga=2.235622273.1883419863.1661182198-1398400523.1661182197