Beva Joan Baden

Wednesday, August 24, 2022
By Staff Report
Beva Joan (Griebel) Weber Baden (BJ) of The Villages, FL passed away on Friday, August 12th at the age of 81. She was born on May 27, 1941, in Pipestone, MN where she grew up. She graduated from Pipestone High School in 1959.

She was actively involved in The Celtic Club (The Villages, FL), and the Creative Arts.

She was preceded in death by her father Arnold Maynard Griebel (Arnie), mother Minnie Irene Griebel, husband Robert Francis Baden Jr (Bob), brother Bruce Arnold Griebel, and son Steven Charles Weber (Steve).

She is survived by her sister Judy (Griebel) Jones, nieces Stacy and Jennifer, son Bradford Alan Weber (wife Jill), granddaughter Amanda (Weber) Cordova, and grandson Austin Weber.

The family would like to thank Lady Lake Specialty Care for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in her final days. In addition, we would like to thank her in-laws Flo and Jim Hughes for the help in caring for her as well as all her friends in The Villages.

No services are planned. She will be interred at FL National Cemetery.

