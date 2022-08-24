93.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Bless Fruitland Park presents $24,167 check to local elementary school

By Staff Report

Bless Fruitland Park presented a $24,167 check Wednesday morning to Fruitland Park Elementary School.

The money was raised through Project Generosity.

The $24,167 check was presented Wednesday morning at Fruitland Park Elementary.

The Bless Fruitland Park team decided at its last meeting to name  Project Generosity after beloved Pastor Jim Keegan, who passed away a couple of weeks ago.

Operation Bless Fruitland Park is an ongoing effort of individuals, churches, businesses and local civic and social groups in the Fruitland Park area that are committed to working together to make a difference and create an atmosphere of partnership and generosity within the community. 

