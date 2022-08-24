The El Santiago Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Monday, Aug. 29. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact El Santiago Recreation Center at (352) 753-1410.
El Santiago Recreation Center and family pool will be closed Monday
