Judge rules on internet request from Villager convicted of looking at little boys online

A judge has ruled in Sumter County Court on a request for internet use from a Villager sentenced earlier this year in a case in which he was charged with using his laptop to look at pornographic images of young boys.

John Thomas Nolan, 78, who lives at 1364 Bokeelia Place in the Bokeelia Villas, who has been placed on five years probation, had asked that he be allowed to resume his use of the internet.

However, Judge Mary Hatcher has denied a motion from Nolan’s attorney seeking internet access. During a hearing, the judge considered information offered by the prosecutor’s office and two probation officers as well as Nolan’s attorney.

Nolan had claimed he needed the internet for tasks such as communicating with his dog’s veterinarian and accessing Social Security Administration services.

Earlier this year in Sumter County Court, Nolan pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of child pornography.

His 2020 arrest was the result of a two-month investigation launched after a cyber tip was received by the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force. The Queens, N.Y. native was arrested at his villa. Investigators tracked his Comcast account and when they arrived at his home, found his laptop on the couch. The laptop had images of male teens and some boys under the age of 13. The boys were nude or partially clad and in sexually suggestive positions.