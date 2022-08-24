93.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Red-Shouldered Hawk Behind Lake Deaton Plaza In The Villages

By Staff Report

This red-shouldered hawk was hanging out one evening behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

