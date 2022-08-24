The truth about DeSantis

To the Editor:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke in Pennsylvania to a Republican crowd. Press was there and the headline regarding his speech was that it was “barely concealed fascism.” His talk in defense of Republican Governor Candidate Mastriano (a Jan. 6 participant who is an election denier) was mostly about himself. He said he was on a “mission from God” and that schools must teach that our rights “come from God not from government.”He bragged about legislation he signed into law banning schools from teaching students about race and gender, without admitting that a federal judge has blocked the law stating it was unconstitutional.

It is almost amusing and outrageously arrogant for DeSantis to keep saying he has a “mission from God” as he grossly misquotes the Bible. He keeps urging rally goers to ,”Put on the armor of God and fight against the left.” This is a quote from Paul’s letter to the Ephesians in the New Testament, where Paul talks about “taking the armor of God to fight against evil”…” but, NOT an evil of flesh and blood… ” meaning Paul is asking his followers to fight against the devil. So, DeSantis is distorting a Bible verse into a political message and comparing Democrats and the left to the devil. That is not very Christian and I doubt either St Paul or God would approve.

In a recent poll regarding a matchup between DeSantis and Charlie Crist, Crist beats DeSantis 48 to 46 percent. And, in a national poll of favorable/unfavorable regarding DeSantis, he has unfavorable 38 percent to favorable 34 percent nationwide.

DeSantis is wildly popular with MAGA radicals; however, his actions in Florida to retaliate against anyone who opposes him, including Disney, health department data reporters, county district attorneys, as well as his attempts to push religion into schools whlle banning books and attempts to indoctrinate teachers with religion based curriculum have him being derided as a fascist and a demagogue making Florida into a totalitarian third world banana republic state and himself as a King or dictator.

DeSantis clearly believes his “mission from God” will lead him to the White House and this is confirmed by those closest to him. However, it appears he lives in an echo chamber inhabited by wildly enthusiastic MAGA people, while the rest of the State of Florida and the rest of the United States are more skeptical and much less enthusiastic about his fascist manifesto.

Lisle Jackson

Village of Sanibel