The Villages
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
We must finish building the wall

By Congressman Daniel Webster
July marked the 17th consecutive month under the Biden Administration with more than 150,000 illegal border crossings.

This is a 300 percent increase compared to the July 2020 under President Trump. We must secure our border. We must finish building the wall.

Last year, I and several colleagues introduced H.R. 2729, the Finish the Wall Act. Speaker Pelosi has refused to allow a hearing on this bill.

Hopefully, next year Republicans will be in majority and thus have control of the oversight tools to hold the Biden Administration accountable.

This is one of my top priorities.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

