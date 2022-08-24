73.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
By Staff Report
William Eugene Springer, 89, The Villages, Florida went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2022 at The Villages Hospice House with his family by his bedside.

William was born on August 19, 1933 in Brighton, Colorado to his parents George B. Springer and Faye Leta (Byrd) Springer. illiam and his beloved wife Julie moved to Central Florida in 2003. He was of the Christian faith and a member of The First Baptist Church of Leesburg. William was United States Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a retired Television Producer for Mizzlou Television Sports Productions a subsidiary of ESPN. He loved Boating and teaching friends and family how to water ski.

He is survived by his loving children, a son: Kevin Springer and his wife Vanessa of Greenville, Maine; a daughter: ErinKate Springer and her husband Robert Rosenthal of Twisp, Colorado; three grandchildren: Jarvis Springer, Jace Springer and William Rosenthal and many loving nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years Julie Springer, a brother Robert Springer and a sister, Louise Andrews.

There will be no local funeral services as per William’s request!

