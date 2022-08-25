Alabama fan sought in theft of leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement.

An Alabama fan is being sought in the theft of a leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake.

The female suspect entered the store at around 6:20 p.m. Aug. 10 and selected an EGO brand battery leaf blower kit, valued at $329, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She left the store without paying for the merchandise and got into a white 2018-2022 GMC Terrain. The vehicle possibly had a Georgia license plate. A “heavy-set black male” was driving the vehicle.

The subject was described as thin black female with long dark hair, approximately 20-30 years of age. The subject was observed to be wearing a red Alabama A&M University T-shirt, jeans, white slides, and a red hat with an Alabama University “A” emblem.

Anyone with information should contact the criminal investigations division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 4621.