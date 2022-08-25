88.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Alabama fan sought in theft of leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement

By Staff Report

An Alabama fan is being sought in the theft of a leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake.

The female suspect entered the store at around 6:20 p.m. Aug. 10 and selected an EGO brand battery leaf blower kit, valued at $329, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She left the store without paying for the merchandise and got into a white 2018-2022 GMC Terrain. The vehicle possibly had a Georgia license plate. A “heavy-set black male” was driving the vehicle.

This woman is being sought in the theft of a leaf blower kit at Lowes home improvement
Alabama fan sought in theft of leaf blower from Lowe’s home improvement.
The woman arrived and left in this white GMC Terrain
The subject was described as thin black female with long dark hair, approximately 20-30 years of age. The subject was observed to be wearing a red Alabama A&M University T-shirt, jeans, white slides, and a red hat with an Alabama University “A” emblem.

Anyone with information should contact the criminal investigations division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 4621.

