Thursday, August 25, 2022
Alligator Smiling In The Villages

By Staff Report

This robust alligator had a “Cheshire Cat Smile” while digesting his large breakfast of fish during a hot summer day in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Letters to the Editor
Maybe we shouldn’t allow reverse mortgages in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident suggests that maybe reverse mortgages should not be allowed in The Villages.

Uncle Joe wants to bail out other people’s children

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden is using our tax money to bail out other people’s children.

Abandoned homes are a huge problem here in Florida

A Village of Del Mar resident believes abandoned homes are a huge problem here in Florida. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The truth about DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel wants to offer the “truth” about Gov. DeSantis who appears to believe he is on a “mission from God.”

Reader suggests aggressive action on abandoned homes

A reader suggests aggressive action be taken on abandoned homes in The Villages.

