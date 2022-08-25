88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 25, 2022
type here...

Arraignment set for Villager in alleged attack on man at postal station

By Staff Report
Roberta Kirby
Roberta Kirby

An arraignment date has been set for a Villager in an alleged attack on a man at a postal station in the Village of Fenney.

Roberta Ann Kirby, 68, of the Village of Fenney, is scheduled for arraignment Sept. 14 on a charge of battery in Sumter County Court.

She was arrested Aug. 15 in the alleged attack on the man who was picking up his mail at the Sugar Cane Postal Station. He said Kirby “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was screaming at him “to never put his hands on her again,” the report said.

The man attempted to get into his vehicle, when Kirby allegedly pushed him into the door jam. He suffered a cut on his arm. Kirby came at him “three more times.” Kirby eventually left and the man called 911. Two witnesses verified the man’s account of the altercation.

Kirby told police she spotted the man at the postal station and wanted to make sure “he never touched her again.” She admitted she put her hands on his shoulder at the postal station, but claimed he “tripped.” The officer followed Kirby back to her residence on Wood Stork Way so she could “park her car and grab personal belongings to bring to the jail,” the report said.

In 2019, Kirby placed a 911 call and reported that her 64-year-old husband shot himself inside their residence on Wood Stork Way. The case was investigated as a suicide.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Maybe we shouldn’t allow reverse mortgages in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident suggests that maybe reverse mortgages should not be allowed in The Villages.

Uncle Joe wants to bail out other people’s children

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden is using our tax money to bail out other people’s children.

Abandoned homes are a huge problem here in Florida

A Village of Del Mar resident believes abandoned homes are a huge problem here in Florida. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The truth about DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel wants to offer the “truth” about Gov. DeSantis who appears to believe he is on a “mission from God.”

Reader suggests aggressive action on abandoned homes

A reader suggests aggressive action be taken on abandoned homes in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos