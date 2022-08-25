Arraignment set for Villager in alleged attack on man at postal station

An arraignment date has been set for a Villager in an alleged attack on a man at a postal station in the Village of Fenney.

Roberta Ann Kirby, 68, of the Village of Fenney, is scheduled for arraignment Sept. 14 on a charge of battery in Sumter County Court.

She was arrested Aug. 15 in the alleged attack on the man who was picking up his mail at the Sugar Cane Postal Station. He said Kirby “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was screaming at him “to never put his hands on her again,” the report said.

The man attempted to get into his vehicle, when Kirby allegedly pushed him into the door jam. He suffered a cut on his arm. Kirby came at him “three more times.” Kirby eventually left and the man called 911. Two witnesses verified the man’s account of the altercation.

Kirby told police she spotted the man at the postal station and wanted to make sure “he never touched her again.” She admitted she put her hands on his shoulder at the postal station, but claimed he “tripped.” The officer followed Kirby back to her residence on Wood Stork Way so she could “park her car and grab personal belongings to bring to the jail,” the report said.

In 2019, Kirby placed a 911 call and reported that her 64-year-old husband shot himself inside their residence on Wood Stork Way. The case was investigated as a suicide.