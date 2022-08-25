John Wesley Bookhultz

Captain John (“Jack”) Wesley Bookhultz, USN, Retired, died July 27, 2022 at his home in The Villages, FL.

Born on August 22, 1940, to Lewis and May Bookhultz in Southern Maryland, he graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and attended Oglethorpe University and University of Florida before enlisting in the Navy Flight Program in 1962.

In 1964, Jack earned his pilot wings and a commission at NA New Iberia, LA. That same year he also met and fell in love with Gay Gran of Baton Rouge. They married soon after meeting and began a life of adventure that took them around the world. Jack always said their dynamic relationship was the key to his success in life and in his career.

Jack thrived in the Navy. In his 29 years of active duty, he served as a Ship’s Navigator, flight instructor two different times, and safety officer to his squadron in Japan. He was commanding officer of the E-2 Hawkeye squadron on the USS John F Kennedy and later the Atlantic VAW Wing Commander at NAS Norfolk. Along the way, Jack accumulated 6000+ hours of accident-free flight hours and well over 600 carrier landings as a VAW pilot aboard 6 different aircraft carriers.

His non-flight posts included, in the White House office of Vice President George Bush coordinating Navy assets for use in anti-drug interdiction efforts at all US borders, Director of Plans for Navy Space Systems at the Pentagon, and administrative review judge for the Secretary of the Navy. Jack took advantage of educational opportunities offered, completing Navy Legal School, earning a degree in international relations at the Navy Postgraduate School, completing the geopolitical affairs senior course at the US Naval War College, and attending the Navy’s aircraft accident investigation school. He also conducted several JAG investigations and aircraft accident inquiries.

Awards include: Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Medals, Navy Commendation Medal, Presidential Unit Citations, Navy Unit Commendations, Meritorious Unit Commendations and other campaign ribbons and awards. Jack’s many deployments took him to all 7 seas, often with Gay traveling to greet him in ports across the globe. When not deployed, he and his family moved frequently. They lived in The Philippines, Japan, Mississippi, California, Rhode Island, and Virginia often reuniting with other Navy neighbors from a previous tour of duty.

Jack retired in 1991 and after living in both Satellite Beach, FL and Haymarket, VA, and moved in 2003 to Grottoes, VA in the Shenandoah Valley. Gay passed unexpectedly soon after that move, but Jack was able to find happiness and community there, holding offices in the local chapter of the Military Officers Association (MOAA), the Weyers Cave Ruritan Club, and attending Mount Horab Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the choir and served as an elder. While living in the Valley, he was often accompanied by his close longtime friend, Sally Fulton of Augusta County, a retired educator from Blue Ridge Community College.

Jack’s wanderlust never subsided, and he continued to travel with friends and family to Poland, Greece, Italy, The Baltics, Finland, and South Africa.

Jack is survived by his children: Grant Bookhultz and Shannon Lehman (Glenn), his grandchildren: John and Jessica (“Kate”) Lehman, and his siblings, Major Lewis Edwin Bookhultz, US Army, Retired (Joy), and Judy Roberts (Joe).

A memorial service will be held at the Oxford Assembly of God on Saturday, Sept 24, 2022, at 11 am. Interment with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date. Donations to DAV Charitable Service Trust in lieu of flowers would be preferred.