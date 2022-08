Temple Shalom in Oxford will hold a public open house at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 to commemorate its 21st anniversary. This is in advance of the High Holy Days which are in late September. All are welcome.

The event is an opportunity to learn more about the Temple and the upcoming holidays, meet Rabbi Zev and the Temple’s committee chairs.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call (352) 748-1800.