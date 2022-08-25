Uncle Joe wants to bail out other people’s children

To the Editor:

Ya gotta love President Biden’s consistency. He spends our hard-earned tax money as if it were play money and runs up the national debt to historic levels with little regard for how we pay it back or how it effects inflation. What does he spend our tax money on? His most recent expenditure is on those who took out student loans. He is paying off these loans for those who earn less than $120,000 per year. Known sometimes as “Uncle Joe”, President Biden is using our money to pay for debt incurred by other people’s children. Maybe you wanted to pay for your child’s education but you didn’t have enough money. Now, your tax money will go to other “children” to pay off their loan. Does that sound fair to you?

Millions of students who borrowed money paid it back over several years taking on a second job but never had anyone to pay off their loan. Is that fair?

Why is President Biden doing this? It’s very obvious, isn’t it? He’s buying the vote of grateful students who owe a debt they incurred at arms length to pay for their education. Is this fair?

I can’t think of a more cynical action taken by an American president to influence an election.

President Biden is brilliant in this unethical action. He’s using Republican money (their taxes) to pay for an obvious bribe to secure a grateful vote from the students, to defeat these very Republicans.

I believe that this devious action will backfire on President Biden and the democrats because lots of Americans paid off their loans and resent President Biden confiscating their hard earned tax dollars to pay off other peoples loans.

President Biden never held a job outside of the government and has always lived off American tax payers. He sees no reason why this cynical action is wrong in any way but we do. Did you vote for this guy?

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square