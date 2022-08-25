85.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Who has the right of way at gates in The Villages?

By Villages-News Editorial

Here are a few friendly reminders about who has the right of way at gates in The Villages.

Vehicles (and bicycles) entering gate areas in The Villages via the road have the right of way.

Vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians on the multi-modal path must yield to the vehicles entering or exiting the gates via the roadway.

Although many drivers want to be polite, when on the roadway, do not stop for those crossing on the multi-modal in the gate areas. By stopping and allowing those on the multi-modal to cross the roadway, you may cause an accident.  You have the right of way.

By stopping after passing through the gate for the golf carts crossing the road on the multi-modal path, you risk the gate arm lowering onto your vehicle or the vehicle behind you. Keep going — you have the right of way.

