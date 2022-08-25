Woman arrested after jumping out of ambulance near Baylee Plaza in Summerfield

A woman being transported to a hospital was arrested after jumping out of an ambulance in Summerfield.

Linda Ruth Shepherd, 30, of Ocala had been loaded into a Marion County Fire Rescue ambulance on Monday afternoon and was to be transported to a hospital, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She appeared to be suffering from an adverse reaction to fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The ambulance was traveling on U.S. Hwy. 441 near Baylee Plaza when Shepherd jumped out of the vehicle.

Deputies attempted to restrain Shepherd and put her back onto a stretcher, but she kicked a deputy in the shin and spit in the face of another deputy. She told deputies she’d rather go to jail.

Shepherd was arrested on two felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.