Another insurance company bails out of troubled Florida market

United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. is the latest insurer to bail out of Florida’s troubled market.

The company announced this past week that it will be exiting the homeowner’s insurance market here in the Sunshine State. The company has been providing insurance here since 1999. Policyholders will be forced to find new coverage when their policies come up for renewal. The St. Petersburg-based company is also withdrawing from Texas and Louisiana, which like Florida, are vulnerable to hurricanes. The company indicated it also will pursue a plan to stop offering coverage in New York. The company is said to have about 185,000 customers in Florida.

Within the past 12 months, at least 16 insurance companies have either been forced to drop policies, been declared insolvent, or stopped accepting new business.

Problems in the Florida homeowners insurance market, in addition to hurricanes, include a high volume of lawsuits and, of course, the “free roof” scam that has been obvious in The Villages over the past several months.

Earlier this month, the Florida Chamber of Commerce issued a dire warning when Citizens Insurance reached one million policies. The government-run insurance is considered a policy of last-resort for those who cannot obtain insurance through more traditional means.

Many are concerned that Florida homeowners could soon find that they are uninsurable. Those lucky enough to secure renewals may find a steep rise in their premiums.

What do you think should be done about the looming homeowners insurance crisis in Florida? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]