Friday, August 26, 2022
DeSantis is no Tom Cruise

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If you haven’t caught DeSantis’ latest political ad, you have to see it. He tries to be Tom Cruise in “Top Gun” and it is embarrassing beyond belief. Wearing a leather flight jacket, he tries to act like Tom Cruise character “Maverick”, briefing the people of Florida on “fighting,” but actually urging violence and insurrection. It is reminiscent of the 1988 Dukakis gaff when he put on a helmet and rode in a tank to show he could be the commander in chief, which probably doomed his candidacy. Don’t know who DeSantis political consultant is, but he should be fired. His wife should have stopped him from releasing this! It is ludicrous; he looks and sounds ridiculous. DeSantis is no Tom Cruise.

Lisle Jackson
Village of Sanibel

 

