Distracted Villager ‘thinking about golf’ sentenced in DUI crash

A Villager who tried to blame her SUV crash on the fact she was “thinking about golf,” has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge.

Nancy M. Smith, 74, of the Village of Santiago, pleaded no contest this week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Smith on March 30 crashed into the light pole on Glenview Road west of Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Paramedics who had been called to the scene told deputies that they smelled “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Smith’s breath. Smith, whose “speech was slurred,” initially denied she had been drinking, but later admitted she’d had “one drink.” The Massachusetts native claimed she had been distracted because she had been “thinking about golf.” Smith performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that measured .100 and .098 blood alcohol content.