91.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 26, 2022
type here...

Distracted Villager ‘thinking about golf’ sentenced in DUI crash

By Meta Minton
Nancy Smith
Nancy Smith

A Villager who tried to blame her SUV crash on the fact she was “thinking about golf,” has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge.

Nancy M. Smith, 74, of the Village of Santiago, pleaded no contest this week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Smith on March 30 crashed into the light pole on Glenview Road west of Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Paramedics who had been called to the scene told deputies that they smelled “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Smith’s breath. Smith, whose “speech was slurred,” initially denied she had been drinking, but later admitted she’d had “one drink.” The Massachusetts native claimed she had been distracted because she had been “thinking about golf.” Smith performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that measured .100 and .098 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

DeSantis is no Tom Cruise

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new “Top Gun” political ad is embarrassing.

CDD 3 needs to get off their duffs and do something about abandoned homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident is critical of the CDD 3 board’s lack of action on abandoned homes.

STDs in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident has a strong reaction to the resurgence of the ill-informed tale about STDs in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Maybe we shouldn’t allow reverse mortgages in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident suggests that maybe reverse mortgages should not be allowed in The Villages.

Uncle Joe wants to bail out other people’s children

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden is using our tax money to bail out other people’s children.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos