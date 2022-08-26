Ex-employee charged with writing bogus prescriptions lands back behind bars

An employee who was terminated from a medical office in The Villages and later charged with writing bogus prescriptions has landed back behind bars.

Lucy Bee Gallentine, 37, of the Villages of Parkwood was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a probation violation. Her arrest last month in the prescription fraud case is considered a violation of her probation resulting from a 2020 arrest at a Starbuck’s in The Villages.

Gallentine was working at Lake Regional Medical Center Urgent Care at Creekside Medical at Lake Sumter when she began forging a doctor’s signature to obtain prescription medicine, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She had taken a prescription for codeine capsules on May 29 to a CVS Pharmacy in Lady Lake and successfully had it filled. She also had prescriptions filled for 60 Clonazepam on June 13 and July 14 at the Walgreens on Parr Drive in The Villages.

In 2021, she lost her driver’s license for six months and was placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. Gallentine was originally arrested Oct. 8, 2020 after she was discovered sleeping in a silver 2019 Kia Sorento parked in the drive-through lane at Starbucks. She was “slumped over leaning on the driver’s door, passed out,” according to the arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The keys were in the ignition and the vehicle was running. A deputy had to knock on the window several times before Gallentine woke up. Gallentine said she had gone to the CVS Pharmacy to pick up medication for her son and then went to Starbucks where she fell asleep.