Karen Kuffner-Benson

Beloved Wife, Mom, and Gram Karen (Katie) Kuffner-Benson, 69, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on August 20, 2022.

She was born in Staten Island, New York, on September 25, 1952, to the late Harold and Beatrice Kuffner. She spent her early life in the loving New Jersey home of her Uncle George and Aunt Anne Kuffner. She attended South Plainfield High School and Westminster Choir College, where she majored in piano and voice. Karen returned to West Brighton in the late 1970s, and enjoyed performing in various Staten Island Theatre productions in the early 80s and the late 90s. Karen’s work life was a blend of traditional and independent endeavors, which allowed her to prioritize her time with family.

In 2013, Karen put away her work shoes for the last time and moved to The Villages in Florida, where she enjoyed Line-Dancing, Detroit Ballroom Dancing, golf and Mah-Jongg.

She is survived by her partner and co-conspirator of 33 years, Kevin Benson, her children, James, Jennifer (Matthew), and Brendan (Beth), her grandsons Connor and Aiden, brothers George (Lynne) and Harold Jr. (Karen), and a sea of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service for Karen will be held on September 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 309 St. Pauls Ave., Staten Island, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward with a random act of kindness, donate to the charity of your choice, or consider making a donation in Karen’s name to Wag On Inn Rescue (wagoninn.rescuegroups.org).