Lady Lake woman arrested with drugs after K-9 alerts on van

A Lady Lake woman was arrested with drugs after a K-9 alerted on a van in which she had been traveling.

Heather Marie Senn, 35, of Lady Lake had been traveling in the van with 39-year-old Christopher Smith in the wee hours Friday morning when they were pulled over on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Both were “nervous.” The dog alerted on the van, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Senn was in possession of a Michael Kors bag that contained two used needles which tested positive for methamphetamine, methamphetamine, a cut straw with the residue of methamphetamine and THC oil.

Smith, who was wanted a Lake County warrant, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Her bond was set at $6,000. He was booked without bond due to the Lake County warrant.

In 2017, Senn was arrested on a charge of dealing in stolen property in connection with a stolen golf cart.