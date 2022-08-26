91.9 F
The Villages
Friday, August 26, 2022
Seniors vs. Crime office in Brownwood marks major milestone with 1,000th case

By Staff Report

The Seniors vs. Crime office located at Brownwood Paddock Square has opened its 1,000th case.

It marks a significant accomplishment for the agency tasked with helping citizens with problems ranging from unscrupulous landscapers to shady salesmen.

The 1,000th complaint received at the office was filed by Diane Feduniec of the Village of Hemingway.

Seniors vs. Crime Brownwood Manager Ed Kelly complainant Diane Feduniec and the complaint investigator Larry Jahn from left.
Seniors vs. Crime Brownwood Manager Ed Kelly, complainant Diane Feduniec and the complaint investigator Larry Jahn, from left.

The Seniors vs. Crime office in Brownwood opened in October 2013 and Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf was there to cut the ribbon.

Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf cut the ribbon in 2013 at the new Seniors vs. Crime office at Brownwood Paddock Square.

This past November, the Brownwood office reached an impressive milestone when it recorded $1 million in recoveries on behalf of local citizens.

“They are a hardworking group and they do all they can for those who need our help,” said Region 4 Director of Seniors vs. Crime Stephen Renico of the Brownwood office.

Seniors vs. Crime is an extension of the Florida Attorney General’s Office.

