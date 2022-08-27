88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 27, 2022
type here...

14 acres listed at $5.1 million at corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road

By Staff Report

Fourteen acres of pastureland have been listed at $5.1 million at the corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road in Fruitland Park.

Signs went up this week at the property where cows and donkeys are still grazing. The property is listed by Catherine Hanson Real Estate Inc.

The redlines show 13.94 acres listed at 5.1 million at the corner of Lake Ella Road and Micro Racetack Road
The red Lines show 13.94 acres listed at $5.1 million at the corner of Lake Ella Road and Micro Racetrack Road.

The roads running along the property are well known for heavy traffic. Stop signs recently went up at the corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road in an apparent effort to slow down traffic. Stop signs were also put in at the intersection of Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road.

The entire area is about to see an enormous boom in growth.

A new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be constructed soon at the corner of County Road 466A at Micro Racetrack Road, across from the Villages of Fruitland Park. The 8.3 acres at the corner where the new grocery store will be built sold for $3.3 million in 2021.

The new Winn Dixie grocery store will be located at the corner of County Road 466A and Micro Racetrack Road 1
The new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be located at the corner of County Road 466A and Micro Racetrack Road.

Massive development is already on the drawing board for the tranquil pastureland between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. A total of 4,000 people will be living in the combined developments at the land which has been annexed into the Town of Lady Lake.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The governor and other elected officials have failed us

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager accuses the governor and other state officials of letting us down when it comes to the looming insurance crisis.

I paid for my roof and didn’t go through homeowner’s insurance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says she paid for her new roof and did not go through her insurance company.

People who got new roofs should see their coverage dropped

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident contends that the homeowners who got new roofs should be the ones whose insurance coverage is dropped.

DeSantis is no Tom Cruise

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new “Top Gun” political ad is embarrassing.

CDD 3 needs to get off their duffs and do something about abandoned homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident is critical of the CDD 3 board’s lack of action on abandoned homes.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos