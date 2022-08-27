14 acres listed at $5.1 million at corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road

Fourteen acres of pastureland have been listed at $5.1 million at the corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road in Fruitland Park.

Signs went up this week at the property where cows and donkeys are still grazing. The property is listed by Catherine Hanson Real Estate Inc.

The roads running along the property are well known for heavy traffic. Stop signs recently went up at the corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road in an apparent effort to slow down traffic. Stop signs were also put in at the intersection of Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road.

The entire area is about to see an enormous boom in growth.

A new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be constructed soon at the corner of County Road 466A at Micro Racetrack Road, across from the Villages of Fruitland Park. The 8.3 acres at the corner where the new grocery store will be built sold for $3.3 million in 2021.

Massive development is already on the drawing board for the tranquil pastureland between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. A total of 4,000 people will be living in the combined developments at the land which has been annexed into the Town of Lady Lake.