Saturday, August 27, 2022
By Staff Report
Donald E. Annis, age 67, of The Villages, Florida (formally Three Rivers, Michigan), passed away peacefully on August 20, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born on May 25, 1955 to his parents, Robert and Barbara Annis (Fuller) in Island Park, Michigan. He served in the Navy and retired from Abbott Laboratories several years ago. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling to Florida and the occasional golf game. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind and loving person.

Don is survived by his wife of 40 years, Darlene Annis, and his daughters Erin Annis and Robin and Senica Annis (Jackson) and his grandchildren Landen and Zoey Macioce and his brother Richard and Tina Annis (Stefanik) of Queen Creek, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Robert and Barbara Annis (Fuller) of Howell, Michigan.

A memorial service is to be held at a later time. The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for their amazing care, comfort and support. Instead of flowers the family would like donations sent to Compassionate Care Hospice at www.amedisys.com/donate or Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

