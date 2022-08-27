74.7 F
Saturday, August 27, 2022
By Staff Report
Cmdr. Gaeton A. Long, Jr. (Ret’d U.S. Navy) 86, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday Aug. 16, 2022.

He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Gaeton A. Long, Sr and Marie Spiatto. He and his wife moved to The Villages from St. Petersburg, Fl in 2000 before moving to Lakeview Terrace in Altoona, Fl in 2015.

He was a retired Commander for the U.S. Navy having served 22 years and a member of Fruitland Park United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Beth of Altoona, Fl a niece Julie Iorio of Oh. and a nephew Christopher Iorio of NY.

Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Parkinson Research Foundation, P.O. Box 96318 Washington, DC20090-6318.

