Government program for free COVID-⁠19 tests will end soon

If you already have some at-home COVID-19 test kits, be sure to check the expiration date.

The FDA has extended the shelf lives of some COVID-19 testing products. To find out whether your at-home COVID-19 test has a new expiration date and what it is, go to the FDA At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests website and scroll down to find your brand. Then click on the link in the right-hand column to find the new expiration date for your batch. Tests, including iHealth, BinaxNOW, and Flowflex, now have shelf lives of up to 16 months. You may want to write the new expiration date on the box.

The program for getting free COVID-⁠19 tests will end soon.

Ordering through the program will be suspended on Friday, Sept. 2, because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests. Click Here to order your kits. If you receive a new test kit, you should use the above process to determine the proper expiration date.