I paid for my roof and didn’t go through homeowner’s insurance

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The people that scammed the insurance companies, should pay a higher premium. I personally had my roof done at the same time this was going on. I paid for my roof without going through my homeowner’s insurance. I don’t think people that paid should be penalized.
People need to learn, you don’t get nothing for nothing, there’s always a catch. They may have gotten a new roof, but they are either paying much higher premiums, being dropped or having their insurance company close in Florida. You always pay for it in the end.

Marge Casasco
Village of Springdale

 

