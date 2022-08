To the Editor:

First of all, the people who got new roofs through their insurance companies should be dropped. After paying insurance for 17 years and never putting in a claim, I feel that we should not be dropped, but we will be when it is time for renewal.

I thought Ron DeSantis was going to fix this! He said that he would. We have not heard anything from him.

Janice Strahan

Village of Duval