Saturday, August 27, 2022
Repeat DUI offender sentenced to jail time after crash in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Robin Rose Sharpe
Robin Rose Sharpe

A repeat drunk driving offender has been sentenced to jail time after a crash earlier this year in The Villages.

Robin Rose Sharpe, 58, who lives in the Rail’s End mobile home community in Wildwood, was sentenced to 10 days in jail this past week after pleading no contest to charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. In addition to jail time, she was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

Sharpe has had four convictions for driving under the influence in Kentucky.

In March, Sharpe was driving a 2018 Chevy Colorado pickup with Michigan plates when she struck the rear of a Ford SUV at Morse Boulevard and State Road 44 in The Villages., according to an accident report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the SUV said Sharpe had “begged” her not to call law enforcement and offered her cash to pay for the damages. The driver called 911 and Sharpe started to cry.

Sharpe was “very disoriented” and claimed she left her driver’s license and other documents at home. She had what appeared to be needle marks on her left arm. She was transported by ambulance to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding ER Clinic at Brownwood.

The registered owner of the pickup arrived at the scene of the crash and told deputies that Sharpe’s driver’s license had been seized during a recent traffic stop. She was found to be in possession of a pipe with the residue of methamphetamine.

