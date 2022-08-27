Ruth Omni Franklin

Ruth Omi Elisabeth Schwarz Franklin was born on April 29, 1926, in Wuppertal, Germany, and died on August 13, 2022, in The Villages, Florida.

Omi had a difficult childhood surviving World War II after being bombed out of her home with only a nightgown and a raincoat. Omi overcame many obstacles to move to the United States and was instrumental in bringing her family to America.

The bright spot in Omi s life were her children Randy Franklin (Sandy) and Jeany Roberts (Jerry); her grandchildren, Zach Doppel (Anna), Missy Lipscomb (Zach), Christopher Franklin (Ashley), Michael Franklin (Samantha), and Wayne Roberts (Lisa); her great grandchildren, Zachary, Elena, Kyler and Charlotte Doppel; Sarah and Savanah Lipscomb; Lennan, Palmer and Holland Franklin, Katelyn and Hunter Roberts, and Bryer. As Omi would say We all just love each other. Omi was also a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends.

Omi loved to play pranks and enjoyed making people laugh. Once, in Saint Simons Island, Omi drove all day with a man s mannequin arm hanging out of her car trunk. She was also an exceptional realtor and earned many awards. Omi was a beautiful woman and was meticulous about her appearance. She was often mistaken for the actresses Zsa Zsa and Eva Gabor. Omi had a tender heart and never tired of thanking others for their kindnesses.

Omi is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her sister, Renate Stollenwerk (Josef). Omi was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Elisabeth Schwarz, and her siblings, Arthur, Wolfgang, Ilse, and Gerda.

The family wishes to thank all the medical personnel who cared for her during her last days. Farewell services will be announced at a later date.