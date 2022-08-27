88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 27, 2022
type here...

Sales representative for The Villages enters plea to DUI and child abuse charges

By Staff Report
Ilona Brown
Ilona Brown

A sales representative for The Villages has entered a plea following her arrest on charges of driving under the influence and child abuse.

Ilona Brown, 46, who works for Properties of The Villages, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Sumter County Court. She has retained the legal services of Danielle Barbato of Bogin, Munns & Munns, according to court records.

Brown, who lives on Dzuro Drive in Oxford Oaks, was driving a white Volkswagen SUV at about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 on County Road 466 near U.S. 301 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate. As the deputy followed the vehicle, it almost hit a curb and a traffic stop was initiated near the entrance to Oxford Oaks.

When the deputy spoke with Brown, he found that she had slurred speech and the “obvious odor of alcoholic beverage” was “coming from her mouth, according to an arrest report. She had two children in the vehicle with her.

Brown was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but initially said she wanted to speak to an attorney. While she did not take part in field sobriety exercises, she provided breath samples that registered .139 and .132 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The governor and other elected officials have failed us

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager accuses the governor and other state officials of letting us down when it comes to the looming insurance crisis.

I paid for my roof and didn’t go through homeowner’s insurance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says she paid for her new roof and did not go through her insurance company.

People who got new roofs should see their coverage dropped

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident contends that the homeowners who got new roofs should be the ones whose insurance coverage is dropped.

DeSantis is no Tom Cruise

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new “Top Gun” political ad is embarrassing.

CDD 3 needs to get off their duffs and do something about abandoned homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident is critical of the CDD 3 board’s lack of action on abandoned homes.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos