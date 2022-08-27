Sales representative for The Villages enters plea to DUI and child abuse charges

A sales representative for The Villages has entered a plea following her arrest on charges of driving under the influence and child abuse.

Ilona Brown, 46, who works for Properties of The Villages, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Sumter County Court. She has retained the legal services of Danielle Barbato of Bogin, Munns & Munns, according to court records.

Brown, who lives on Dzuro Drive in Oxford Oaks, was driving a white Volkswagen SUV at about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 on County Road 466 near U.S. 301 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate. As the deputy followed the vehicle, it almost hit a curb and a traffic stop was initiated near the entrance to Oxford Oaks.

When the deputy spoke with Brown, he found that she had slurred speech and the “obvious odor of alcoholic beverage” was “coming from her mouth, according to an arrest report. She had two children in the vehicle with her.

Brown was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but initially said she wanted to speak to an attorney. While she did not take part in field sobriety exercises, she provided breath samples that registered .139 and .132 blood alcohol content.