Sharon Louise Miller Price, 76, of passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on August 20th, 2022.

Born in Rock Island, Illinois on March 22nd, 1946, she was the 6th beautiful daughter of 6 beautiful daughters born to the late Sylvia Kofsky Miller and Jack Joseph Miller. She was a 1964 graduate of Rock Island High School. After graduating she moved to St. Louis, Missouri with her then-husband David Kocher. Sharon and David welcomed their beloved son James Scott Kocher in 1970. Scott was the light of her life! They shared a special bond of love and could make each other laugh or cry in a way that only they could understand but was evident to all. After her divorce, Sharon and Scott moved to Naples, Florida in 1979. While living in Naples she met and married Oscar Price, Jr., with whom she recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on June 23rd. Through her marriage, Sharon gained three more children, Sueticia Price VanArsdall, Angela Price and Chris Price. Sharon loved them as her own children and in turn was loved and adored by them. Sharon and Oscar moved to The Villages, Florida, where they enjoyed many years of making close friends, rescuing any animal in need and living happily ever after.

Sharon was an avid bowler, having been involved in bowling leagues most of her adult life. She loved playing tennis. She was extremely close to her sisters, affectionally known by all as her Thisters . Oh, the fun they had together! Sharon adored her children and grandchildren. She was a fabulous storyteller and enjoyed nothing more than making them all feel loved, protected and happy. She, in turn, was loved and adored by many. With her cheerful and positive attitude and a never-ending beautiful smile on her face, it would be impossible not to adore her. Her goal in life was to show love and kindness to everyone she knew or crossed her path. She especially enjoyed making people s days brighter by posting a good morning message every day on Facebook.

Left to mourn her passing are her sons James Scott Kocher and Chris Price, her daughters Sueticia Price VanArsdall and Angela Price. Her grandchildren Max Kocher, Theo Kocher, Tesa Brooks, Megan Wilson, Adam Price, Cassie Meadows, Colton Price, and Beau Price. Her great grandchildren Aiden and Ellie Rodriguez. Her dearly beloved Thisters Bea Buder of Del Ray, Florida, Fern Ward of Rock Island, Illinois and Natalie Porter of Naples, Florida, and many much loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Her husband, Oscar, also survives her. Known by many names Oscar, June, JR, Ojo, Papaw June, Daddy June, Junior, his favorite name was Sharon s husband. They shared a love for animals, their families but most importantly they shared a deep, unconditional love for one another.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Mary and Harry Kofsky, paternal grandparents Molly and Frank Miller, and 2 of her dearly loved Thisters Ethel Rudio and Fran Jackson.

Her loss is great to us all and she will be missed and mourned forever, but Heaven is sounding sweeter all the time. As Sharon was an passionate animal lover, the family asks in lieu of flowers, for donations in her honor to Sheltering Hands of Ocala. You can donate directly on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/donate4SharonPrice.

Memorial service is Sunday, August 28, 2022 2:00 PM at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, 1008 Bichara Boulevard, The Villages, FL 32159.