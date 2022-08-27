Sumter County Commission race was both a loss and victory for the residents

On Aug. 11, Villages-News.com published an opinion piece by Reed Panos, a candidate for County Commission. Reed pointed out that the Residents-First Candidates (himself, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) faced an “uphill fight”. Reed stated that “It is an uphill fight for the Residents-First Candidates because the Developer-First candidates have the tremendous advantage of being backed by the financing and influence of the Villages Developer, by his political machine, by his full-time ‘political fixer’ Gary Lester, and by Developer-owned Daily Sun “newspaper.”

A Loss and a Victory for Residents. It, indeed, was an uphill fight. It was an uphill fight that was a loss for the residents of Sumter County because Reed and Dan Myslakowski lost to Developer-First candidates Roberta Ulrich and Don Wiley. But it was also a victory for the residents of Sumter County in that two Residents-First Candidates (Andy Bilardello and Jeff Bogue) did win their races against Developer-First Candidates Doug Gilpin and James Morris. Consequently, once the newly elected Commissioners take office in November, a majority of the Sumter County Commissioners (Estep, Bilardello, and Bogue) will be ones not hand-picked by the Developer.

The New Majority on the Commission. Now we will have to see how the new majority votes on issues where the interests of the Developer conflict with the interests of the residents. A good first step would be for the Commission to change their meeting time back to 7:00 p.m. from 5:00 p.m. After Commissioners Miller and Search were ousted when they tried to increase the Developer’s sweetheart impact fee so that the 25 percent property tax increase could be rolled back, the Developer’s Commissioners moved the starting time up to 5:00 p.m. to make it inconvenient for residents to attend the meetings.

A Majority Not Hand-Picked by the Developer. A downside of having a new majority is that, because of state legislation sponsored by the Developer’s employee State Representative Brett Hage, it will be impossible for the Commission to increase the Developer’s sweetheart impact fee to a reasonable level. However, other Commission matters involving the Developer will, for the first time in years, be reviewed and decided upon by Commissioners not hand-picked by the Developer. That is the bright side of the outcome of the recent election.

Scott Fenstermaker is a resident of The Villages.