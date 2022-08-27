88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 27, 2022
type here...

Teen arrested as result of jealousy-fueled brawl at restaurant in The Villages

By Staff Report
Alec Pearson ORourke
Alec Pearson O’Rourke

A teen has been arrested as the result of a jealousy-fueled brawl at a restaurant in The Villages.

Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 18, of Fruitland Park, was arrested this past Wednesday after turning himself in at Bob’s 24-Hour Bail Bonds in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

O’Rourke was wanted in connection with a fight which occurred on the night of July 22 at Tropical Smoothie Cafe at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. A passenger in a white Honda Civic was in the drive-through with a female driver when O’Rourke approached the passenger side of the vehicle. The male passenger rolled down the window. O’Rourke, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, reached in and punched the male passenger in the face “multiple times,” the report said. The male passenger opened the door of the vehicle in preparation to get out and “fight back.” O’Rourke grabbed him by the right arm and pulled him out of the vehicle. O’Rourke, who reportedly suspected the other male was seeing his girlfriend, got on top of the other male and began punching him.

“Tell me it’s not true,” O’Rourke said to the other male.

O’Rourke fled before the arrival of law enforcement. The other male’s injuries were photographed by deputies. He said he wanted to see O’Rourke prosecuted.

O’Rourke is facing a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $25,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The governor and other elected officials have failed us

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager accuses the governor and other state officials of letting us down when it comes to the looming insurance crisis.

I paid for my roof and didn’t go through homeowner’s insurance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says she paid for her new roof and did not go through her insurance company.

People who got new roofs should see their coverage dropped

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident contends that the homeowners who got new roofs should be the ones whose insurance coverage is dropped.

DeSantis is no Tom Cruise

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new “Top Gun” political ad is embarrassing.

CDD 3 needs to get off their duffs and do something about abandoned homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident is critical of the CDD 3 board’s lack of action on abandoned homes.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos