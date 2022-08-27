Teen arrested as result of jealousy-fueled brawl at restaurant in The Villages

A teen has been arrested as the result of a jealousy-fueled brawl at a restaurant in The Villages.

Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 18, of Fruitland Park, was arrested this past Wednesday after turning himself in at Bob’s 24-Hour Bail Bonds in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

O’Rourke was wanted in connection with a fight which occurred on the night of July 22 at Tropical Smoothie Cafe at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. A passenger in a white Honda Civic was in the drive-through with a female driver when O’Rourke approached the passenger side of the vehicle. The male passenger rolled down the window. O’Rourke, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, reached in and punched the male passenger in the face “multiple times,” the report said. The male passenger opened the door of the vehicle in preparation to get out and “fight back.” O’Rourke grabbed him by the right arm and pulled him out of the vehicle. O’Rourke, who reportedly suspected the other male was seeing his girlfriend, got on top of the other male and began punching him.

“Tell me it’s not true,” O’Rourke said to the other male.

O’Rourke fled before the arrival of law enforcement. The other male’s injuries were photographed by deputies. He said he wanted to see O’Rourke prosecuted.

O’Rourke is facing a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $25,000 bond.