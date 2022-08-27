89.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 27, 2022
The governor and other elected officials have failed us

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers.
Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
Our state elected officials from the governor down have failed all of us in curbing the abuses that have led to this issue. Many people living in The Villages are on fixed income and moved here to enjoy their retirement not worry about the insurance scams.
Another thought, since our federal government is so quick to send billions of dollars out of our country to help others, they should take some of this money to shore up the the insurance companies, that the American people need in order to survive. Take care of our people first.

John Drossman
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

