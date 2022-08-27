Villager sentenced to 10 days in jail in golf cart DUI arrest at Morse Gate

A Villager has been sentenced to 10 days in jail as the result of a golf cart drunk driving arrest earlier this year at the Morse Gate.

Wayne Vodar, 74, of the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was sentenced this past week in Sumter County Court after pleading no contest to the charge of driving under the influence. In addition to jail time, he will lose his driver’s license for five years and has been placed on probation for 12 months.

Vodar was driving the golf cart at about 12:30 p.m. May 29 on Morse Boulevard and was swerving “all over the roadway,” and in and out of the golf cart lane that runs parallel with Morse Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A Villager was following Vodar who “drove in circles” out of the golf cart lane “with no regard for the oncoming traffic.” He almost hit several other golf carts, too. Vodar’s golf cart hit a sign, causing slight damage and then stopped near a tree. A Villager who had witnessed his dangerous driving snatched the key from Vodar’s golf cart and handed it to the attendant at the Morse Gate. Law enforcement was summoned to the scene.

It appeared the Chicago native had been drinking. A deputy attempted to question Vodar, who told him to, “Talk to my lawyer.”

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .260 and .264 blood alcohol content.

In 2019, Vodar pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence with property damage. He lost his driver’s license for six months, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.